Red Sox’s Injured Kiké Hernández Suffers Setback In Rehab Assignment

Boston Red Sox versatile center fielder Kiké Hernández has been out much longer than expected, and now he’s expected to be out even longer.

The former lead-off man was placed on the injured list with a hip flexor strain on June 8 and was not healthy enough for a rehab assignment until Friday, where he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts for Triple-A Worcester.

Hernández felt discomfort after the game, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

“It’s been a while now. It’s been a month,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters before Sunday’s game with the Yankees, as transcribed by Speier. “The progress was good for a little bit. He was able to play. But now it’s a setback. I do believe going through testing and doing the other stuff is going to give us clarity.”

In his absence, Jarren Duran has become what was expected of him, hitting .291 with eight doubles, two triples and a home run in 22 games entering Sunday’s matchup with the New York Yankees. Duran is not nearly as talented in the outfield as Hernández, but he’s been a jolt to the lineup following Kiké’s tough stretch to open the season.