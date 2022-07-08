Red Sox’s Josh Winckowski Wanted To Make Bigger Impact Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

While Boston rookie pitcher Josh Winckowski might not be impressed by Wrigley Field, he understands the importance of the Red Sox’s rivalry against the New York Yankees.

The 23-year-old got his first taste of the rivalry Thursday night at Fenway Park, but didn’t make as big of an impact as he had hoped. Winckowski suffered the loss in Boston’s 6-5 defeat after allowing six runs, six hits and five walks while striking out two in five innings.

“Obviously I know it’s a big part of your legacy as a Red Sox, so I was kind of hoping to put my stamp on the Yankees-Red Sox series,” Winckowski said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Didn’t quite do that tonight, but hopefully I’ll have another shot at it.”

Winckowski’s five free passes were the most he has given up since making his Major League Baseball debut on May 28. The walks assisted the Yankees in putting up five runs in the third inning.

The right-hander began the frame with a walk to No. 9 hitter Joey Gallo and issued a base on balls to Giancarlo Stanton. Josh Donaldson then stepped to the plate and made Winckowski pay by smacking a grand slam to open the scoring. Winckowski then immediately served up a solo shot to Aaron Hicks on the very next pitch he threw.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the two walks in the inning put the young hurler “in a bad spot.”

“Not going to have your stuff every night,” Winckowski said. “I definitely last game was moving the sinker in and out pretty much at will and then tonight I was just kind of hoping to have it over the plate at different times.”