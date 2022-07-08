Gerrit Cole Has Funny Response To Rafael Devers’ Multi-Homer Game

NESN Logo Sign In

If there was one positive to come out of the Boston Red Sox’s loss to the New York Yankees on Thursday, it’s that Rafael Devers still owns Gerrit Cole.

The 26-year-old slugger entered Thursday’s matchup against Cole with a smooth 1.082 OPS and four home runs in 21 plate appearances. He left the contest improving those numbers by adding a pair of home runs and .294 points to his OPS. That’s pretty solid.

111 mph off the bat.

434 feet.



Raffy is different. pic.twitter.com/lCzyjPhN8C — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 8, 2022

RT if you love Rafael Devers. pic.twitter.com/clpo2SI93p — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 8, 2022

When asked why he has so much trouble with Devers, Cole couldn’t find an answer, while simultaneously giving a very funny answer.

“He’s just been able to hit everything. I mean, there just hasn’t been a mishit,” Cole said, as transcribed by Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. “Roll over one time. Line out one time. I mean, you’re supposed to fail seven out of 10 times in this gig. I don’t know what the deal is.”

When asked if he had a potential solution for his woes against Devers, Cole was uncharacteristically hilarious again.