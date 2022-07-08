Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan Named Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Kraft is one step closer to Canton.

The New England Patriots owner was named a semifinalist in the “coaches and contributors” category to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former Pats wide receiver Stanley Morgan and former executive Frank “Bucko” Kilroy also were named semifinalists.

There are only 15 NFL owners in the Hall as Kraft looks to become No. 16. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is the only active owner enshrined.

Kraft purchased the Patriots in 1994 when the team looked like it was moving to St. Louis. Kraft kept the team in New England and the Patriots have become an historic franchise. The 81-year-old also played a key role in labor negotiations in 2011.

Morgan, who has the chance to be enshrined in the “seniors” category, played 13 seasons with the Patriots, is a four-time Pro Bowl pick and still has the most receiving yards in team history with 10,352.

We will know who the finalists are July 27.