Watch J.D. Martinez Pull Red Sox Even Vs. Yankees With Homer

NESN Logo Sign In

After falling into an early 4-0 hole Sunday night at Fenway Park against the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox chipped away at the deficit.

And then in the bottom of the fifth, J.D. Martinez closed the gap entirely with one swing of the bat.

The slugging designated hitter belted an opposite field, two-run home run off Jameson Taillon to level the score at 6-6. Watch Martinez tattoo this pitch and send it 392 feet into the bullpen.

We got ourselves a…

BRAND NEW BALLGAME. pic.twitter.com/McJhKJffdw — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 11, 2022

For Martinez, the round-tripper snapped a homerless streak as he had gone 25 consecutive games without hitting a ball out of the ballpark, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

The homer from Martinez was the third of the game for the Red Sox with Franchy Cordero and Christian Vázquez also hitting long shots.