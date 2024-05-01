Red Sox Wrap: Boston Begins Series Vs. Giants With Shutout Win

The Boston Red Sox defeated the San Francisco Giants, 4-0, at Fenway Park on Tuesday night to kick off their interleague series.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 17-13 while the Giants fell to 14-16.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston’s had no issue finding effective starting pitching depth. Regardless of what the team’s injury report reads, the Red Sox have maintained a pitching staff which has outdone every other across MLB.

This time, right-hander Cooper Criswell played Boston’s next man up role.

Criswell, registering his third start with the Red Sox, delivered five scoreless innings to keep San Francisco’s lineup silenced. The 27-year-old needed only 79 pitches (46 for strikes) to keep the Giants from showing any signs of life and giving Boston’s lineup plenty of breathing room to attack San Francisco starter Logan Webb, who allowed four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings tossed.

The Red Sox entered the contest leading the league with a 2.68 ERA, a position which stayed put.

After Criswell’s night concluded, Boston’s bullpen carried the momentum. Relief pitchers Brennan Bernardino, Greg Weissert, Zack Kelly, and Justin Slaten combined to pitch four scoreless innings out of the bullpen. The Giants didn’t record a single extra-base hit, and went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position, compiling nine strikeouts collectively.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are now 6-1 against National League teams this season and winners of three straight games.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Criswell was outstanding, pitching five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and a single walk, striking out four Giants hitters.

— Outfielder Wilyer Abreu went 3-for-4, credited with flexing his wheels around the bases during the 24-year-old’s RBI triple in the fourth inning. Abreu finished with two RBIs and hit a double, ending up a home run shy of hitting for the cycle.

— San Francisco reliever Landen Roupp was the lone bright spot for the Giants, pitching in two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth.

UP NEXT ON NESN

The Red Sox will continue their three-game set against San Francisco. Both teams meet again on Wednesday night with first pitch from Fenway Park scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.