Tom Brady Reacts To Red Sox’s Historic Loss Against Blue Jays

Tom Brady seized his opportunity to poke fun at the Red Sox on Friday night during Boston’s historic blowout loss against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which it allowed 28 runs.

The former New England Patriots quarterback quickly caught wind before the nightmare had concluded and joked about the football-like score.

“Gonna be a hell of a story,” Brady tweeted while tagging former teammate Julian Edelman.

Perhaps a 28-3 Super Bowl reference?

Brady’s tweet came in response to SportsCenter’s meme tweet following the Blue Jays scoring their 25th run by the fifth inning at Fenway — setting a franchise record by the end of the game.

Gonna be a hell of a story @Edelman11! https://t.co/2hQfw6ns5l — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 23, 2022

Edelman made sure to reply on Saturday to Brady’s Red Sox jab, tweeting a Kevin Malone gif — from “The Office” — in response.