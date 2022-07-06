Watch Red Sox’s Trevor Story Belt Home Run From One Knee Vs. Rays

Trevor Story now has 14 home runs on the season

by

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story once again showcased his power against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

A day after Story smoked a solo shot to deep right-center field, he golfed a pitch over the Green Monster off of Rays’ starting pitching Jeffrey Springs.

Story went down so low for the change-up on the outer part of the plate that he basically hit the 383-foot homer from one knee and with only one hand on the bat. Just an incredible display of power from the right-handed slugger, which you can watch here.

For Story, it was his 14th home run of the year, which is second most on the Red Sox. Story’s round-tripper followed a Xander Bogaerts homer in the first inning and leveled the score at 3-3 after the Rays had jumped out to an early three-run lead.

More MLB:

Watch Red Sox’s Trevor Story Belt Home Run From One Knee Vs. Rays
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts
Previous Article

Seven Stitches Not Stopping Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Vs. Rays

Picked For You

Related