Seven Stitches Not Stopping Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Vs. Rays

The seven stitches Xander Bogaerts received in his left thigh Sunday against the Cubs doesn’t seem to be bothering him in his return to the Boston Red Sox lineup.

Bogaerts, who sat out Monday’s series opener against the Rays, took Tampa Bay starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs deep in the first inning of Tuesday’s tilt at Fenway Park.

Bogaerts’ two-run shot traveled 413 feet to center field, and you can watch the home run here.

413 feet to dead center. ? pic.twitter.com/CDwqoZ5mCG — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 5, 2022

For Bogaerts, the round-tripper ended a 25-game home run drought, which was his longest since 2017, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Bogaerts’ homer quickly got the Red Sox back into the game after the Rays scored three runs in the top of the first.