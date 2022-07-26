What Colin Cowherd Believes Celtics Should Offer Nets For Kevin Durant

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics reportedly are in the mix for Kevin Durant, but Colin Cowherd doesn’t believe Boston should go for broke in its effort to land the superstar forward.

The C’s and the Nets reportedly already have had a back-and-forth in Durant trade talks. After rejecting Boston’s offer of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick, Brooklyn reportedly countered by asking for Brown, Marcus Smart, multiple draft picks and potentially another rotation player.

Cowherd doesn’t think the Celtics should meet those reported demands. With Boston’s high prospects for the future in mind, “The Herd” host suggested a hard cap for the reigning Eastern Conference champions in negotiations.

“I’m not blowing up my chemistry for KD, I’m not blowing up my bench for KD, I’m not blowing up my future for KD, and I’m now blowing out my coach for KD… Brooklyn did,” Cowherd said Monday on FS1, as transcribed by FOX Sports Radio. “Brooklyn is looking for a ‘desperate’ team. Boston is not desperate. Excellent young coach, excellent culture, excellent chemistry. Brad Stevens appears to be very strong as a GM and they added Malcolm Brogdon.

“We all acknowledge that the best roster, coach, and culture combo in the NBA is Golden State. Many believe Boston is two. In 2022 for Kevin Durant I would give you what Brad Stevens apparently offered: Jaylen Brown, a very good bench player, and I would give you two picks. I think the deal is doable but I’m not throwing in Marcus Smart and I’m not throwing in another rotational player. I would give you two first-round picks, Jaylen Brown, and a bench player. That’s a completely reasonable move.”

Shannon Sharpe does not see eye-to-eye with his FS1 colleague. The “Undisputed” co-host believes the Celtics shouldn’t let the reigning Defensive Player of the Year stop them from acquiring one of the NBA’s most dominant offensive players.