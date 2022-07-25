Celtics At Point Of No Return With Kevin Durant, For Better Or Worse

NESN Logo Sign In

The Hamptons recruiting trip with Tom Brady was nice and all, but this is the closest the Celtics have come to acquiring Kevin Durant since the ping-pong balls bounced the wrong way in 2007.

Boston reportedly entered the KD sweepstakes in earnest over the weekend. NBA super reporters Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania both have the C’s hot on the trail for one of the greatest players of all time in separate reports early Monday morning.

The Celtics, according to Charania, have even put forth an offer. According to Charania’s report, Boston offered the Brooklyn Nets a trade package consisting of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick. Brooklyn reportedly shot it down, wanting the Celtics to sweeten the pot by adding Marcus Smart.

Whether Boston relents remain to be seen. If the Celtics are steadfast on keeping the Defensive Player of the Year, there are other trade chips they could offer with the hopes of finding some sort of middle ground. Regardless, the Celtics should be viewed, at the moment, as the clear-cut favorite to land Durant.

The only news we’ve heard since Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn is how, A) the Nets were demanding a historic haul for the former MVP, and B) not much of a market had taken shape. With these reports, it finally appears a team is willing to at least come close to that asking price and is serious about acquiring Durant.

That Boston is reportedly willing to part with Brown, a franchise cornerstone thought to be essentially untouchable, tells us the Celtics are serious. These sorts of reports also lag behind real-time, of course, so this thing could be much farther down the tracks than we realize at this point. For all we know, Brad Stevens might be on the verge of getting an agreement in place to land the future Hall of Famer.

Unless someone is trying to sabotage this deal, Brown’s inclusion in the potential blockbuster getting out is a major piece to this puzzle. The Nets almost certainly won’t land a more valuable asset than the former No. 3 pick. Brooklyn could build around him, and if it wanted to retain Kyrie Irving, you could do worse than that 1-2 combo. The Celtics know that. There’s a reason everyone believed Boston could put forth the best package to land Durant.