Yankees Make Trade To Bring Versatile Speedster Back To Bronx

The New York Yankees are adding to their organizational depth by bringing in a familiar face.

“The New York Yankees announced that they have acquired infielder/outfielder Tyler Wade on Wednesday from the Los Angeles Angeles in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations,” the Yankees tweeted Thursday.

Wade struggled with the Halos, hitting only .218 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBIs in 67 games. He was designated for assignment July 3 before being sent to Triple-A Salt Lake. Wade now will have a chance to return to the major league level in pinstripes.

The 27-year-old spent five seasons in the Bronx from 2017 to 2021, over which time he hit .212 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 RBIs in 264 games. Most of his value is tied to his defensive versatility and speed. On top of playing every position outside of the battery, Wade has 38 career steals in 51 attempts (74.5%).

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman felt strongly about the addition to a first-place team.

“We know Tyler Wade, we know what he brings to the table,” Cashman told reporters, as transcribed by Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch on Thursday. “He can play all the outfield positions, he can play all the infield positions. He’s a bolt of lighting off the basepaths, he can steal bases for you.”

Cashman has made it a tendency to bring back former players, which almost spoiled the Boston Red Sox’s offseason plans. He had an interest in re-acquiring Rob Refsnyder before the versatile veteran ended up starting fresh with the Red Sox organization, a move that proved to be quite important for Boston.