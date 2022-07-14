Here’s Why Tom Brady Would’ve Preferred To Delay Unretirement From NFL

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady’s retirement didn’t last long, and now we know why.

The Buccaneers quarterback called it quits back in February, but the 44-year-old unretired just 40 days later and returned to Tampa Bay just days after head coach Bruce Arians stepped down.

Brady did an interview spanning a number of topicss with Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh in May that was published Thursday. Setoodeh and Brady talked about everything from how long he thinks he has left with football to his day-to-day outside the game he loves.

So, why did Brady retire the first time around?

“I made the decision in the moment, and I felt it was the right thing for the team to let the Bucs know. You need time to plan,” Brady told Setoodeh. “And then through conversations with Bruce, (general manager) Jason (Licht) and my wife, I felt like I could still play and compete.

“And it’s not that I’m any less committed once I say that it’s a yes, but I’ve got a 14-year-old son who lives in New York City — he wants time. My wife, she’s been incredibly supportive of my career over a long period of time. So I had to talk with her, you know what I mean? Those decisions get made with me as a family. And I have two younger kids, one 12 and one 9 — everyone’s got challenging lives.”

One interesting takeaway from the interview was Brady’s response when asked why he unretired so quickly, having done so after just over a month.