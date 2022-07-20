You’ll Want To See Heartwarming Interaction With Clayton Kershaw, Young Fan

NESN Logo Sign In

Clayton Kershaw gave all Dodgers fans exactly what they wanted as he started the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, but Kershaw provided 10-year-old Blake Grice one specific memory he’ll remember longer than anyone else.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher met with reporters after he started for the National League at his home ballpark, and after he was done fielding questions from the media Kershaw took part in a heartwarming interaction with Grice.

The 10-year-old, proudly wearing his own baseball uniform, told Kershaw that Grice’s grandfather had it on his bucket list to meet the pitcher before he died of brain cancer. Grice, upon getting choked up telling the story, was embraced by Kershaw.

“That took a lot of courage to tell me that,” Kershaw told Grice.

You can watch the heartwarming interaction captured by LA Times’ Steve Saldivar and NBC LA’s Michael J. Duarte here:

Clayton Kershaw thought his press conference was over when he was surprised by a 10-year-old.



The child?s grandfather made a bucket list. On that list: meet Clayton Kershaw. That never happened. He died of cancer. But today Blake Grice met Kershaw. He feels his pappy with him. pic.twitter.com/K5KGcd5ozO — Steve Saldivar (@stevesaldivar) July 20, 2022

Try not to cry as you watch a young Clayton Kershaw fan tell the story of his grandfather, who died of brain cancer and how he always wanted to meet the #Dodgers ace. I?m not crying, you?re crying. ?? #AllStarGame #AlwaysLA pic.twitter.com/HdwTv3EUSR — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 20, 2022

Kershaw did not allow a run despite facing the top of the American League batting order, but his night went far beyond the Dodgers legend pitching at Dodger Stadium.