Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Reflects On MLB All-Star Game After AL Win

Rafael Devers doesn’t draw walks all that often, but that’s what happened in his lone at-bat during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman, who was making his second Midsummer Classic appearance, worked a seven-pitch walk from Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. Naturally, Devers swung at the first pitch, but made Kershaw throw seven pitches.

The walk didn’t amount to anything for Devers, as the American League earned 3-2 win over the National League, but it was all about the experience for the 25-year-old.

“But at least I know I had a lot of fun,” Devers told reporters, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “Especially catching up with old teammates like Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi, and even guys like Manny Machado, who is someone that I’ve always looked up to and have a lot of friends with. So it’s been a good experience.”

It’s probably a safe bet that this won’t be the last time fans will see Devers in the All-Star Game given how he continues to be a source of power at the plate for the Red Sox.

Now Devers will head home for the next few days before Boston returns to action Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.