Zach Lowe Refutes Notion About Celtics’ Reported Kevin Durant Pursuit

Many have figured the Celtics’ reported pursuit of Kevin Durant isn’t entirely due to Boston’s interest in the two-time NBA Finals MVP himself.

There’s reason to believe the C’s also view a potential Durant blockbuster as a way of taking control of the Jaylen Brown situation. Brown can enter unrestricted free agency in two years when his contract expires and it’s been reported the star swingman intends to test the open market. Losing Brown for nothing would be a tough draw for the Celtics, and using him as the centerpiece in a Durant deal would be a great way of maximizing the former’s value.

But from what ESPN’s Zach Lowe has heard, Brown’s uncertain future isn’t clouding the organization’s judgment.

“If the Celtics think Brown is likely to bolt, they should be more aggressive chasing Durant,” Lowe wrote in a column published Saturday. “I have no idea what Brown might do in two years, but I have not yet gotten the sense the Celtics are operating from some position of fear. If Brown does enter unrestricted free agency, the Celtics can offer the most years and money. If Brown makes All-NBA in *either* of the next two seasons, he will become eligible for a supermax extension only Boston could offer. Players rarely turn that down.”

As such, the Celtics should feel great about the spot they’re in. Durant and Jayson Tatum could make for arguably the league’s most dominant tandem, but if it doesn’t come to pass, the future should be bright in Boston with Tatum and Brown leading the way.