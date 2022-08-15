Aaron Boone Not Stressing About Yankees’ Shutout Loss To Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Boone knows a Major League Baseball season is a marathon, not a sprint.

The Yankees currently are experiencing some cramping amid a run that has a realistic shot of ending with a World Series championship. New York is 3-9 this month, with its latest loss coming Sunday night at Fenway Park. The Bronx Bombers, who boast one of the more potent lineups in all of baseball, were blanked by the Boston Red Sox and lost the series against their longtime rival in the process.

But Boone has been around the game long enough to know these trials and tribulations are borderline inevitable over the course of a 162-game season. As such, the Yankees manager wasn’t fretting about his club’s primetime loss.

“We got shut out today, and that’s going to happen over a long haul,” Boone told reporters, per MLB.com. “You try to take a bigger snapshot look, and the offense has been going pretty solid. You’re going to have these games where you struggle a little bit, a couple of guys out of the lineup, beat up a little bit. A hot pitcher can make it tough on a given night.”

Unfortunately for New York, the road ahead is a challenging one. The Yankees will open a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, followed by series against the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Mets.