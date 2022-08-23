Angels Owner Arte Moreno Open To ‘Possible Sale Of Team’

NESN Logo Sign In

Do you happen to be a billionaire looking to purchase a Major League Baseball team with two of the greatest players in the game — arguably MLB history — already on the roster? If so, you’re in luck. If not, well at least the latest news could be a step in the right direction for MLB.

The Los Angeles Angels released a statement Tuesday regarding owner Arte Moreno’s plans to sell the team by initiating a “formal process to evaluate strategic alternative including a possible sale of the team,” as shared by Los Angeles Times’ Sarah Valenzuela.

“Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I have ultimately come to the conclusion that now is the time,” Moreno said. “Throughout this process, we will continue to run the franchise in the best interest of our fans, employees, players, and business partners.”

The transition of leadership could possibly open the doors for new ownership to get superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani the team around them to contend for a World Series, which would be one of the best things that could happen to grow the game of baseball.

It also could open the gate to a possible trade of Shohei Ohtani should new ownership foresee a scenario where the two-way sensation does not sign with the Angels long term.