Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Comments On Dealing With Trade Rumors

The Boston Celtics have been no stranger to trade rumors, most notably as recent, this offseason.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum guest appeared on CLNS Media’s “Celtics Lab” podcast, discussing how he approaches managing trade rumors — providing further perspective on his interperation behind the possible movtives and challenging the legitimacy of online NBA rumors.

“It’s just the world we live in, right,” Tatum said. “It always comes from an anonymous source, but it always makes ESPN, or Twitter, or whatever and everybody sees it. So you never know what is true and what’s not true, but it gets people to talk about it and I guess that’s the idea… they got what they wanted out of the deal for people to talk about it, and make speculations and this, that, and the third. If you pay attention to everything you see on Twitter or TV, you’ll drive yourself crazy.”

Tatum added: “The average fan at home doesn’t know the difference and they just might believe whatever they see. It doesn’t help that people in the sports talk shows talk about it everyday and we don’t know who said it.”

This isn’t the first time that Tatum has voiced out his skepticism with reported trade rumors. “I don’t believe everything I see on TV,” Tatum told Bobby Krivitsky of Sports Illustrated. Tatum was spotted at Showtime documentary premire and was asked about the Kevin Durant trade rumors involving fellow Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown.