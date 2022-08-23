Ex-Patriot Undergoes Surgery After Signing Massive Contract This Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t going to get their money’s worth right away when it comes to J.C. Jackson.

The former Patriots cornerback, who left New England this offseason to sign a lucrative five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers, underwent surgery on his ankle Monday, the team announced. Jackson is expected to be out two to four weeks, and if it’s the latter, he’ll miss the season opener for Los Angeles on Sept. 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, Jackson’s ankle surgery was “just a scope and pretty minor,” which is a good sign for the Chargers since it shouldn’t derail the ballhawk’s first season in his new uniform.

Jackson was a durable player during his four-year stint with the Patriots, as he suited up in every regular season game over the last three years. Being out on the field all the time allowed him to be quite productive as well. The former undrafted free agent compiled 25 interceptions during his tenure with the Patriots, which tied him with Lester Hayes and Everson Walls for the most picks by a player since 1970 through his first four seasons in the league, according to ESPN.

Jackson ended up getting the big contract he sought after, but with this setback to kick-off things with the Chargers, he’ll have some catching up to do to prove he was worth that type of money.