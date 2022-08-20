Red Sox Wrap: Orioles Club Five Homers, Win Slugfest Over Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

It was an offensive showcase in the series opener, but the Baltimore Orioles bats were better to take a 15-10 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday at Camden Yards. The two teams combined for 37 hits — the Red Sox had 19 of them — while the Orioles belted five home runs.

With their second straight loss, the Red Sox fall to 59-61 while the Orioles improve to 62-57.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

After some lackluster offensive performances against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Red Sox offense came alive in a big way versus the Orioles, but it still wasn’t enough.

Boston pitching had no answer for Baltimore, and the biggest difference of the game came in the fifth inning, one frame after Alex Cora and Xander Bogaerts were both ejected.

The Red Sox showed tremendous fight to trim a 10-4 deficit down to a single run in the top of the fifth. It felt like the Red Sox were rallying around each other with Cora and Bogaerts having to take in the rest of the contest from the locker room.

But then the Red Sox gave everything right back, allowing the Orioles to score five runs in the bottom of the fifth to create separation once again. Boston desperately needed a shutdown inning there and didn’t come close to getting it. That’s certainly deflating.