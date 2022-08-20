Red Sox Notes: Boston Shows Fight, But Had No Answer For Orioles’ Bats

NESN Logo Sign In

Through the first five innings in Friday’s series opener for the Boston Red Sox against Baltimore, it felt like the Orioles hit nearly everything thrown their way.

That’s really not too far off as Baltimore put together an offensive showcase that even impressed Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

The Orioles collected 18 hits, five of which were home runs, to score 15 runs — all of which came in the first five frames — and earn a critical 15-10 win over the Red Sox at Camden Yards.

“They kept going. They didn’t stop. They were relentless,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We did the same thing. But we got to take a look at it, where we pitched and what they did. They hit everything: fastballs, cutters, breaking balls. You call it, you name it. We call it, they hit it. They’re a really good club and they have some good hitters over there. They do a lot of good things offensively and tonight was a great night for them.”

The heart of Baltimore’s lineup did the most damage. Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander and Ryan Mountcastle — the two through four hitters in the Orioles lineup — combined to go 8-for-15 with nine RBIs.

Despite the offensive onslaught from the Orioles, the Red Sox, who actually recorded one more hit than Baltimore, fought back in the top of the fifth by scoring five runs.

But the Red Sox offense had very little left in the tank after that while the Orioles geared up again to answer Boston by scoring five times in the bottom half of the fifth.