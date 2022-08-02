NFL Odds 2022: Could New Regime Help Giants Out Of NFC East Cellar? Big Blue is 8-to-1 to win the lowly NFC East by Sean T. McGuire 12 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Next up: the New York Giants

The New York Football Giants will take the field for the 2022 campaign in search of their first winning season since 2016, and hope their new regime will help them do so.

The Giants hired Joe Schoen to take on the general manager role after Dave Gettleman stepped down on what was said to be his own accord. And from there, Schoen and company hired Brian Daboll, the former offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, as the head coach before putting together a very respectable 2022 NFL Draft class. Mike Kafka will take over as the offensive coordinator while Don Martindale will guide the Big Blue defense.

With the coaching staff in place, along with the return of fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones, the Giants will look to avoid a ninth season of below .500 in the last decade.

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 New York Giants:

2021 In Review

4-13, fourth in NFC East

6-11 against the spread

5-11-1 over/under

Key offseason additions

Head coach Brian Daboll

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

OT Evan Neal

Key departures

TE Evan Engram

S Logan Ryan

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +13000

Conference: +6000

Division: +800

Win total: Over 7 (+105)

To make playoffs: No, -280

2022 award contenders

MVP: Daniel Jones +13000

Offensive Player of Year: Saquon Barkley +6000

Defensive Rookie of Year: Kayvon Thibodeaux +550

2022 outlook

The Giants need more from a handful of players following another abysmal campaign in 2021, and Jones, who is 12-25 during his three seasons as a starter, is atop the list. Jones, 25, was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. High-priced receiver Kenny Golladay, New York’s biggest free agent signing one summer ago, isn’t far behind Jones in that regard either.

It will be interesting to see if the offensive-minded Daboll is able help untap the talent the Giants have with running back Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney and others. Still, it feels like the Giants will miss out on the playoffs despite benefitting from playing in the lowly NFC East where the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the betting board.