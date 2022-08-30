Stephen A. Smith Doubles Down On Running For President: ‘I Mean It’

NESN Logo Sign In

Could the American people see ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith in the oval office by 2024?

The larger-than-life personality let it be known that he could be swayed into office should the citizens of the United States back him for the position.

“If the American people wanted me to run for the presidency of the United States of America, I would strongly consider it and (expletive) I mean it,” Smith said on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday. “I mean listen, it ain’t that big of a standard. I mean let’s call it what it is. I think I got a shot. I don’t know if people would vote for me, but if they convinced me that they wanted me to do it, I would strongly consider it.”

If you’ve been pining for Smith to end up as the nation’s leader, all you have to do now is make your intentions known to the longtime ESPN personality. It’ll remain to be seen whether Smith, who recently returned to “First Take” after a small hiatus, has the public’s backing, but if he does, it’ll make for an entertaining election year in 2024.