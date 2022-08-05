How Prospect Triston Casas Reacted To Red Sox Trading For Eric Hosmer

NESN Logo Sign In

Triston Casas isn’t hiding his feelings. He’s thrilled the Boston Red Sox traded for Gold Glove first baseman Eric Hosmer.

The No. 2 prospect in the Red Sox farm system, according to MLB Pipeline, and Hosmer developed a friendship which began years ago. Two graduated from the same high school — American Heritage in south Florida — 10 years apart.

Now, Casas can’t help thinking about potentially one day becoming a major-league teammate of Hosmer.

“It’s kind of coming full circle for us,” Casas told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “Getting a chance to play with him hopefully in the near future is going to be awesome. I’m really looking forward to getting to learn from him.”

The 22-year-old Casas certainly doesn’t buy-in to the notion that Hosmer presents a roadblock for the prospect to reach the majors since both play the same position.

“Getting to prove whether one of us is better is not on my agenda,” Casas told Speier. “There’s a lot of different positions on the field ? we’re both pretty athletic ? and there’s a DH spot.”

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is in the same camp as Casas, believing the acquisition of Hosmer let’s the young first baseman “develop at his own pace.”