Joey Gallo Took Dig At Yankees Fans After First Dodgers Home Run

Going from the Bronx to Los Angeles has been a breath of fresh air for Joey Gallo.

Gallo struggled mightily with the Yankees from April through July, so much so that outfield help was a priority for New York leading up to Major League Baseball’s trade deadline. And shortly after acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals, the Bronx Bombers shipped Gallo out west to the Dodgers.

The veteran, left-handed slugger smacked his first home run for LA on Wednesday and the three-run bomb proved to be significant in the Dodgers’ 8-5 win over the Minnesota Twins. Gallo expressed appreciation for the love he received from LA fans after going yard, but not before taking a jab at his old fanbase.

“It’s been a while since I heard people cheering for me, so I’m pretty excited,” Gallo told SportsNet LA’s Kirsten Watson. “I was excited about that. They’ve been awesome so far. Just cheering me on, saying that they love that I’m here. It makes me feel good and it’s such a great team to be a part of — a great organization. So, hopefully we can keep winning.”

Gallo put one in the seats again Saturday, marking his second home run in as many appearances for the Dodgers. LA has yet to lose since Gallo came over before the deadline, as its blowout win over the Royals extended the club’s win streak to 12.