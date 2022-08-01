Padres Reportedly Land Josh Hader From Brewers In Trade Deadline Blockbuster

NESN Logo Sign In

The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers reportedly pulled off a stunning blockbuster ahead of Tuesday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The Padres on Monday agreed to acquire All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Brewers, a source told ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Milwaukee reportedly will acquire San Diego’s previous closer, Taylor Rogers, as well as right-hander Dinelson Lamet, left-handed pitching prospect Robert Gasser and outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz.

Hader has struggled of late but long has been among the best relievers in baseball, so his addition could go a long way toward stabilizing San Diego’s bullpen. The 28-year-old also is under contract through the 2023 season, meaning he’s not a pure rental for the Padres, who entered Monday 12 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and holding the NL’s second wild-card spot.

In exchange for Hader, a four-time All-Star who entered Monday leading the NL in saves (29), the Brewers acquire pieces that can help them now and in the future. Rogers ranks second in the NL in saves (28), despite some struggles of his own, whereas Lamet offers upside when healthy. Gasser and Ruiz rank No. 7 and No. 28, respectively, among the Padres’ top 30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline.

Overall, it’s a shocking move with the MLB trade deadline looming. And it’s fascinating from Milwaukee’s perspective, as the Brewers trade away a high-impact arm despite sitting in first place in the NL Central.