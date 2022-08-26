Julio Rodriguez Contract Might Set Mold For Next Generation Of Young Stars

NESN Logo Sign In

The Seattle Mariners went to great lengths to ensure Julio Rodriguez remains the face of their franchise for a very long time.

The M’s on Friday locked up the young phenom to a massive new contract, per multiple reports. Rodriguez is expected to make more than $200 million and could earn up to $450 million, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez, who broke the financial terms. ESPN’s Jeff Passan followed up to say the “very complicated” extension is for up to 14 years.

According to Passan, there are both player and team options in the agreement.

The option is for eight or 10 years on top of the original deal. Depending on how Rodriguez fares in MVP voting ? wins and finishes ? it can range anywhere from $200-$350 million. If the Mariners pick up the option, Rodriguez?s guarantee in the deal is at least $320 million. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 26, 2022

The likeliest outcome? Julio Rodriguez is a Seattle Mariner through 2037 and makes at least $320 million. Probably much more. And if he turns into the monster that he shown he is in his rookie season, it could be the most financially lucrative deal in American sports history. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 26, 2022

Without knowing the specifics of options and what exactly would trigger the full worth of the deal, it still feels like a potential game-changer. A 14-year deal is historic in its own right, but this sort of agreement between player and team could completely revolutionize the way business is done in baseball. Granted, Rodriguez has all the makings of a generational superstar not seen in Seattle since Ken Griffey Jr., so it is not surprising to see him as the recipient of such a deal.

But this certainly feels like a pretty fair baseline and mechanism for both the player and team to win. In the long run, Rodriguez might technically give up earning power. Just about any long-term contract for a 21-year-old star will look team-friendly. If he turns into what he looks like — someone on the level of Mike Trout or Juan Soto — he might end up costing himself some money. The flip side to that? $200 million guaranteed. That sure helps.