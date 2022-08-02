MLB Rumors: Here’s Who Replaced Eric Hosmer In Padres’ Juan Soto Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The San Diego Padres swung for the fences Tuesday, reportedly completing a blockbuster trade with the Washington Nationals for superstar outfielder Juan Soto.

But the Friars still had one hurdle to clear upon agreeing to the deal: Eric Hosmer, part of San Diego’s initial package, reportedly refused to waive his no-trade clause.

Still, the development didn’t deter Padres general manager A.J. Preller, who reportedly agreed to trade Hosmer to the Boston Red Sox while replacing the first baseman in San Diego’s deal with Washington.

The Hosmer replacement, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale: first baseman/designated hitter Luke Voit.

The Padres acquired Voit from the New York Yankees over the offseason, but the 31-year-old slugger failed to replicate his past offensive success with San Diego. Voit is batting .225 with 13 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .733 OPS in 82 games (344 plate appearances) this season.

All told, the Padres reportedly traded five prospects — left-hander MacKenzie Gore, right-hander Jarlin Susana, shortstop C.J. Abrams and outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood — plus Voit to the Nationals for Soto and first baseman Josh Bell.

It’s a league-altering trade, no matter how you slice it, and it’s evident the Padres are willing to do whatever it takes in pursuit of a World Series title. San Diego also acquired All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday and reportedly agreed to acquire infielder Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds shortly after landing Soto on Tuesday.