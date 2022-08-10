Red Sox Prospect Blaze Jordan Crushes Debut With High-A Greenville

NESN Logo Sign In

Highly touted Boston Red Sox prospect Blaze Jordan showed he was definitely worthy of his promotion from Single-A Salem to High-A Greenville.

In his debut with the Drive on Tuesday, the right-handed hitting slugger went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, including clobbering two mammoth home runs to power Greenville to a 6-5 win over the Hickory Crawdads.

Jordan’s power swing was undoubtedly impressive as his first round-tripper in the bottom of the fourth inning went way out of the ballpark before crushing another pitch in his next at-bat. You can watch both of Jordan’s homers here:

Jordan's twice as nice in his debut. He hits another one! pic.twitter.com/sNXCJyqfMa — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 10, 2022

It isn’t out of the norm for Jordan, who is ranked as the Red Sox’s No. 6 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, to send baseballs to the moon. In 95 games with Salem this season, the 19-year-old third baseman batted .286 with eight home runs and 57 RBIs.

Jordan wasn’t the only big-name prospect making their debut with the drive. Boston’s top prospect Marcelo Mayer was called up alongside Jordan, but the 19-year-old shortstop didn’t have nearly the same impact as his teammate did in their first game with the Drive.

Mayer, who the Red Sox selected at No. 4 overall last year, went 0-for-5 while hitting out of the No. 2 spot in Greenville’s lineup. There’s no need to panic about the hitless showing. First, it’s just one game and Mayer showed with Salem, where he batted .286 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs in 66 games, that he can produce at the lower levels of minor league baseball.