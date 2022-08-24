Red Sox Prospect Triston Casas Stays Red-Hot With Stellar Performance

NESN Logo Sign In

Prized Boston Red Sox prospect Triston Casas is clearly showcasing his massive potential with Triple-A Worcester this month.

The 21-year-old first baseman was at it again Tuesday night against the Syracuse Mets. Casas came up just a home run shy of hitting for the cycle as he went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs in a 9-8 road loss.

Check out Casas roping a hit down the first base line and showing off some speed as well to record his first triple of the season:

Casas, who is ranked as the Red Sox’s No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, didn’t really get the chance to complete his bid for the cycle. The Mets ended up intentionally walking him to keep him shy of reaching the feat.

In 18 games this month, Casas is batting .333 with one home run and eight RBIs to go along with 13 walks. He’s certainly making the case to be a late-season call up to the Red Sox, which Boston manager Alex Cora weighed in on when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

Whether Casas makes his big league debut this season or not, he is definitely positioning himself to be the Red Sox’s first baseman of the future.