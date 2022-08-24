Ken Griffey Jr. Highlights Star-Studded Team USA Coaching Staff For WBC

NESN Logo Sign In

The World Baseball Classic is back after a five-year hiatus, and the stars are out for the big return.

Team USA announced its coaching staff for the 2022 WBC, calling on former All-Star players to coach up a roster that will certainly be made up of current All-Stars. Here’s the coaching staff:

Manager: Mark DeRosa

Bench Coach: Jerry Manuel

Pitching Coach: Andy Pettitte

Hitting Coach: Ken Griffey Jr.

First Base Coach: Lou Collier

Third Base Coach: Dino Abel

Bullpen Coach: Dave Righetti

Pettitte, Griffey Jr. and Righetti all made All-Star games during their time in the big leagues, something they will have in common with players Trevor Story, Mike Trout, Cedric Mullins, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Pete Alonso, J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper — all of whom have signed on to play for Team USA.

Team USA will look to defend its crown from 2017 when they defeated Puerto Rico in the finals at Dodger Stadium.

The 2023 event will be hosted in Taichung, Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami, with the tournament qualifiers taking place in Sept. 2022 and the pool tournament taking place in March 2023.