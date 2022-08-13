Red Sox Top Prospect Triston Casas Has Big Night, Bigger Blast For WooSox

NESN Logo Sign In

It remains to be seen if Boston Red Sox first base prospect Triston Casas will have enough time to reach the big league club during the conclusion of the 2022 season but he just improved his odds of doing so Friday night.

Casas, the organization’s No. 2 prospect on MLB Pipeline, has been on a tear as of late and showed no signs of slowing down in his latest performance.

The left-handed swinging slugger went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and a pair of walks in Triple-A Worcester’s 14-5 beatdown of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field.

His big fly was flicked out to right-center field yet still traveled well over the fence.

To the (second best) Berm and beyond! Casas makes it five longballs tonight. pic.twitter.com/zWjuomC6at — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 13, 2022

If you include his four games rehabbing in rookie ball, Casas is up to a .265 average with 20 doubles, 10 home runs, 31 RBIs and a .874 OPS in 58 games.

Should Casas get called up at some point this season, it would be interesting to see how he splits time with fellow left-handed bat Eric Hosmer.