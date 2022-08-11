Red Sox Wrap: Braves Offense Dominates Boston Pitching Staff

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox dropped another series Wednesday night, this time against the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves by way of an 8-4 loss at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox dropped to 54-58 on the season, and the Braves improved to 66-46.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEWAY

One pitch is all it takes to lose a Major League Baseball game. Or, in the case of the Red Sox on Wednesday, a collection of pitches.

Just when it looked like the Red Sox offense was going to pull them into contention for a win, Boston’s pitching staff allowed Atlanta to pull away. Over and over again.

Nick Pivetta was the first to allow Atlanta to cross the plate, serving up a cement mixer to Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who deposited the ball into the Green Monster seats for a three-run homer. Boston would go on to add a run, collecting a number of base hits and looking more comfortable. The Red Sox were in business.

In comes Darwinzon Hernandez, who promptly served up a two-run homer to Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom to give the Braves a 5-1 lead.