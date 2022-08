NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox continue their struggles in the second half of the season.

Boston dropped the second game of the series against the Atlanta Braves by a score of 8-4, being swept in the process.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed the loss after the game and gave his thoughts on Nick Pivetta’s performance in his start.

To hear what Cora had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.