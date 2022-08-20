Red Sox Wrap: Michael Wacha Dominates, Leads Boston Past Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox followed their slugfest exchange on Friday night with a low-scoring affair against the Baltimore Orioles, ending in victorious fashion, 4-3, on Saturday at Camden Yards.

The Red Sox improved to 60-61, while the Orioles fell to 62-58.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Michael Wacha continues to prove to be the most consistent in the Red Sox rotation this season.

Wacha entered Saturday’s matchup with a career 6.17 ERA in six previous appearances against the Orioles, which proved to be meaningless with his ongoing delivery of consistency this season. Wacha turned in his longest lasting outing against Baltimore in his career in the win.

The 10-year big league vet provided the Red Sox with five 2/3 innings, allowing zero runs off four hits with a walk and four strikeouts — remaining solid with Boston’s offense providing Wacha with one run of offense to work with for most of the outing. On Saturday, Wacha gave the Red Sox his eighth start (of 14 total) of at least five innings while allowing three or fewer runs. He has only allowed over three runs only once in his last eight starts made.

Red Sox outfielder Kiké Hernández, who recently returned from the injured list, backed Wacha’s efforts, homering in the sixth inning to give Boston a 3-0 cushion.