Red Sox Wrap: Michael Wacha Dominates, Leads Boston Past Orioles

The Boston Red Sox followed their slugfest exchange on Friday night with a low-scoring affair against the Baltimore Orioles, ending in victorious fashion, 4-3, on Saturday at Camden Yards.
The Red Sox improved to 60-61, while the Orioles fell to 62-58.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Michael Wacha continues to prove to be the most consistent in the Red Sox rotation this season.
Wacha entered Saturday’s matchup with a career 6.17 ERA in six previous appearances against the Orioles, which proved to be meaningless with his ongoing delivery of consistency this season. Wacha turned in his longest lasting outing against Baltimore in his career in the win.
The 10-year big league vet provided the Red Sox with five 2/3 innings, allowing zero runs off four hits with a walk and four strikeouts — remaining solid with Boston’s offense providing Wacha with one run of offense to work with for most of the outing. On Saturday, Wacha gave the Red Sox his eighth start (of 14 total) of at least five innings while allowing three or fewer runs. He has only allowed over three runs only once in his last eight starts made.
Red Sox outfielder Kiké Hernández, who recently returned from the injured list, backed Wacha’s efforts, homering in the sixth inning to give Boston a 3-0 cushion.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Wacha led the way and set the tone for the Red Sox. Boston’s right-handed veteran starter, yet again, displayed his noteworthy consistency during his debut season with the Red Sox. Just four base hits and a walk could serve as Wacha’s only blemishes of an overall strong outing.
— Hernández, a career .252 hitter in 27 previous games against the Orioles, connected on his fourth home run against the Orioles. The two-run shot served as crucial insurance in the close contest. Hernández finished the game by going 1-for-4.
— Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo, who appears to be the hottest hitter on the planet — a .286 hitter this season against the Orioles (nine games) — went 3-for-5 with his 10th double of the season. He also had ultimately the game-deciding RBI in the ninth inning.
WAGER WATCH
Draftkings Sportsbook set the odds of a Hernández home run at +550 heading into Saturday’s game against the Orioles. The 30-year-old veteran cashed that ticket against Baltimore’s starter Kyle Bradish, giving Hernández his fifth of the season, with a $100 bet paying out $650 total.
ON DECK AT NESN
For the series finale, the Red Sox and Orioles will travel to Williamsport, Pa. to take part in the Major League Baseball Little League Classic. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Boston will return to NESN and Fenway Park on Tuesday, opening a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.