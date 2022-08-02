Red Sox Announce Roster Moves Following Christian Vázquez Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made a flurry of moves Monday, but they didn’t solely revolve around the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The Red Sox announced Monday they had traded catcher Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros, recalled catcher Ronaldo Hernandez from Triple-A Worcester and reinstated pitcher Rich Hill from the 15-day inured list.

They announced a trade that sent reliever Jake Diekman to the Chicago White Sox for catcher Reese McGuire earlier in the day. It has also been reported Boston acquired outfielder Tommy Pham in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds.

The addition of Hernandez to the roster serves as insurance for Kevin Plawecki while the Red Sox wait for the arrival of McGuire. Hernandez has yet to make his MLB debut, playing in 74 games for Triple-A Worcester this season, batting .279 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs while improving his ability as a defensive catcher.

The Red Sox have not made a decision on when Hill will return to the mound, but it could be as soon as Tuesday. He spent almost the entire month of July on the injured list after twisting his knee against the Chicago Cubs on July 1. He made a rehab start on July 27 for Double-A Portland.