Red Sox’s Alex Cora Provides Eric Hosmer Update After Loss Vs. Braves

The Boston Red Sox entered Tuesday’s losing effort to the Atlanta Braves with names added to the injured list and finished the night with yet another concern.

Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer, making his Fenway Park debut, made an early exit in the fourth inning after fouling a ball off the back of his left knee.

Manager Alex Cora offered the latest on Hosmer following the end of Tuesday’s 9-7 extra-innings loss.

“Sore, very sore,” Cora told reporters as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “It was in the back knee and he’s day-to-day. Most likely, he won’t play tomorrow. But he should be okay.”

Hosmer, who was a career .354 hitter at Fenway Park before the series opener on Tuesday, went 0-for-2 in in the contest before exiting.

As one may assume, this will most likely give infielder Bobby Dalbec the start at first in Wednesday’s series finale against the Braves.