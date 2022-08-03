Kutter Crawford’s ‘Outstanding’ Pitching Performances Continue Vs. Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox slipped past the Houston Astros with a 2-1 win on Tuesday, behind the noteworthy efforts of starting pitcher Kutter Crawford.

Crawford, who finished the month of July 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA in five starts, started on the mound yet again — pitching six innings while allowing just one run off seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts against one of the American League’s best lineups.

“He was really good,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “They came out swinging as they always do, but he was able to slow it down and make some pitches, start mixing up pitches… today we needed him to go deeper and he was really good. He’s been outstanding for us.”

The high praise from his manager didn’t get past Crawford, who was thankful of Cora leaving him in the game.

“It means a lot that (Cora) left me out there and gave me the opportunity to get to the sixth… especially after the leadoff runner,” Crawford told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “But yeah, the confidence is high, throwing the ball well and just trying to help the team win any chance I can.”

Reporters then asked Crawford about his confidence, specifically pertaining to his recent success against playoff favorites such as the Astros and New York Yankees.

“After a couple of these outings, I know if I can execute my pitches,” Crawford said. “… to be able to get to these lineups and have some success means a lot.”