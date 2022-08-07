Red Sox’s Jarren Duran Comments On Defensive Miscues Vs. Royals

NESN Logo Sign In

Sunday was a day to forget for Jarren Duran, especially the seventh inning.

The Boston Red Sox lost, 13-5, to the Royals on Sunday, and Kansas City started to break away in the seventh inning. Duran misplayed a Nate Eaton fly ball, allowing a triple. The Red Sox center fielder then was inches away from securing a Kyle Isbel fly but could not secure it, and the Royals left fielder also tripled. However, Duran recovered from those miscues and secured a MJ Melendez fly ball with a diving grab.

“All of them were really right out in the open, and then last second, they got in the sun,” Duran said after the loss, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It was kind of too late to call for help, but I tried my best to put my hand up. I had my glasses on, tried to get the angle, but I was just right out in the middle of the sun.”

Duran, who began his minor-league career at second base, spoke on how difficult the adjustment to center field is in the Major Leagues.

“Everything’s more difficult to do at the big league level,” Duran said. “I’m just learning my craft and just working each day, coming here, busting my butt and doing what I can do.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora committed to Duran at the position, showing the trust he has on the 26-year-old.

“He?s our center fielder right now. We trust him,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “This is a kid that’s part of what we’re trying to accomplish and we’re going to keep rolling with him.”