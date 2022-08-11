These Three Patriots Players Can Help Replace Retired James White

NESN Logo Sign In

James White announced his retirement Thursday, ending his Patriots career after eight seasons and three Super Bowl titles.

It was a moment New England began preparing for months ago.

Though the Patriots re-signed White as the veteran pass-catching back attempted to return from hip surgery, they also brought in potential replacements through free agency and the draft.

With White now officially done, here are three internal candidates to take on his responsibilities:

Ty Montgomery

Montgomery signed with little fanfare this spring, coming over from the New Orleans Saints on a two-year, $3.6 million contract with just $300,000 guaranteed. He’s listed as a wide receiver, and most of his recent contributions have come on special teams, as he’s posted fewer than 200 yards from scrimmage in each of the last three seasons.

But Montgomery has consistently repped with Mac Jones and the first-team offense since the start of training camp, and he’s primarily been used as a running back. The 29-year-old hasn’t made many flashy plays in practice, but he’s looked smooth as a pass-catcher and decisive as a rusher.

We’ve compared Montgomery to former Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, the core special teamer who ably filled White’s shoes last season after the latter landed on injured reserve. Do the Patriots want him playing as many offensive snaps and seeing as many targets as White would? Probably not. But he looks poised to at least contribute in that role this season.