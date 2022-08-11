Four Thoughts On James White Retiring, What It Means For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

A pillar of the New England Patriots dynasty is calling it a career.

Veteran running back James White announced his retirement Thursday on social media, ending his career after eight seasons following an attempted comeback from hip surgery.

Here are four thoughts on White’s legacy in New England and how the Patriots can replace him this season:

1. It’s not hyperbolic to call White one of the most important players of the Bill Belichick era. He succeeded Kevin Faulk and Shane Vereen as Tom Brady’s third-down security blanket and, after essentially redshirting as a fourth-round rookie in 2014, became one of the league’s best pass-catching backs.

From 2015, when White became a regular in New England’s lineup, through the 2021 season, he led all NFL running backs in catches (376) and receiving touchdowns (25). He also ranked second in receiving yards with 3,255, 8 behind Alvin Kamara. And that was despite playing in only three games last season.

White also added another 59 grabs for 506 yards and three touchdowns across 12 postseason appearances, including his iconic, record-setting performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI (16 targets, 14 catches, 110 yards, three total touchdowns, one two-point conversion).

Brady deservedly took home Super Bowl MVP honors that year, but the Patriots don’t win that game without White. They scored 31 unanswered points after falling behind 28-3, and White personally provided 20 of them, including the game-winner in overtime.