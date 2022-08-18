Top-Ranked Red Sox Prospect Marcelo Mayer Hits Game-Deciding Homer

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox prospects continue to make noise in the farm system, especially when they’re at the plate.

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer connected on a 91 MPH 1-1 pitch in the eighth inning, going yard to break even an 8-8 tie against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. Mayer’s home run ultimately served as the game-decider in an 11-8 win for the Greenville Drive.

Mayer, the fourth overall selection by the Red Sox in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft, was promoted to High-A Greenville earlier this month after playing 66 games to start his 2022 season with the Single-A Salem Red Sox of the Carolina League.

The three-run blast also served as Mayer’s second home run since the call up.

The game was tied in the 8th. Then Marcelo Mayer did THIS.



High-A homer No. 2 for the top-ranked @RedSox prospect with the @GreenvilleDrive! pic.twitter.com/2Cqqjvt2iL — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 18, 2022

In eight games with the Drive, Mayer is hitting .242 with two homers and five RBIs, going 8-for-33 with five walks in Greenville.

On Tuesday, Mayer, alongside fellow Red Sox prospect Brayan Bello, were named on ESPN’s 2022 midseason top 50 prospects list. Mayer finished at No. 9, while Bello came in at No. 49, as written by Kiley McDaniel.