With Dad On His Mind, Kiké Hernández Brings Back Home Run Swing

NESN Logo Sign In

Away from his dad on his birthday, Boston Red Sox outfielder Kiké Hernández still managed to gift him a present.

Hernández came through with a key hit in the Red Sox’s 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Camden Yards, smacking a two-run home run to left field off Kyle Bradish in the sixth inning.

“It’s been a while, but it’s my pop’s birthday and I had to do something nice for him. Can’t be with him for his birthday so I gave him a homer,” Hernández told NESN’s Jahmai Webster, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “I got into a 2-0 count and I was looking for a fastball that I could handle and do some damage. Feel like my contact point is not quite where I want to be, but we’re getting there. Starting to see the ball a little bit better.”

It was just the fifth homer of the season for Hernández — and first since May 29 — and it was a great sign that the 30-year-old is finding his groove at the plate again in just his fourth game back since returning from a two-month stint on the injured list due to a hip flexor strain.

It was an arduous recovery from the injury that came with setbacks, but Hernández found a way to get back to help out his team.

“It was a three time ramp up. I got shut down twice, so it was like going back to zero three times,” Hernández told Webster. “That was a little bit tough. If it was up to me I would have played a couple more games down in the minor leagues, but with the team struggling I had to get back as soon as I felt game ready. Four games was more than enough and I’m just happy that I’m finding ways to help the team win.”

Hernández’s impact in his return has been felt almost immediately. In each of four games he has played in since coming back, he has tallied at least one RBI, including a two-run double in the series opener against the Orioles. He’s also provided a strong defensive presence in center field to solidify the outfield.