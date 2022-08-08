WWE Reportedly ‘Quietly Let Go’ Of Former Executive John Laurinaitis

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears John Laurinaitis will be joining Vince McMahon in the unemployment line.

The former head of talent relations was reportedly “quietly let go” by WWE last week, according to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson — Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed Laurinaitis’ termination from WWE.

Johnson added the news was being “kept very quiet beyond a very small circle.”

Laurinaitis served as WWE’s head of talent relations from 2004-12. He had a second stint in the role at the beginning of 2020 until being placed on administrative leave after the first Wall Street Journal report was published in June regarding Vince McMahon’s several nondisclosure agreements.

Bruce Prichard was placed in an interim role until Paul “Triple H” Levesque was named the new head of talent relations. Levesque also serves as head of creative after Vince McMahon retired on July 22.

Laurinaitis was also being investigated, along with McMahon, where he is accused of alleged misconduct by a former WWE female employee that also involves a $1.5 million nondisclosure agreement reached in 2012.

Laurinaitis has been affiliated with WWE since 2001 when the company purchased WCW, and he was among the officials that were hired by WWE.