Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Has Postgame Outburst After Another Loss

The New York Yankees freefall continued Saturday and it seems to have brought manager Aaron Boone to his breaking point.

The Yankees suffered their 15th loss in their last 19 games Saturday in a 5-2 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays, leading to Boone’s frustrations pouring out of him when asked about his team’s prolonged skid at his postgame press conference.

“We got to play better. Period. And the great thing is, it’s right in front of us,” Boone said while slamming his hand on a table, as seen in a video tweeted out by ESPN’s Marly Rivera. “It’s right here, and we can fix it.”

?The great thing it?s right in front of us!? -Here?s a very angry Aaron Boone calling out the #Yankees for not doing their job offensively pic.twitter.com/99qYat4lqX — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) August 20, 2022

Boone is obviously sick and tired of answering the same questions about the Yankees struggles and how he hasn’t been able to solve them yet.

“We can run away with this thing, and we got the dudes in there to do it. We got to do it,” Boone continued, per Rivera. “If we don’t score, tough to win. And I’ll answer these same questions, am I perplexed? Yeah, I am. We got to do better.”

With the loss to the Blue Jays, the Yankees hold the top spot in the American League East over Toronto by seven games. New York, who owns a 9-20 record since the All-Star break, had a 15 1/2 game lead just over a month ago.