Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Has Postgame Outburst After Another Loss

The New York Yankees freefall continued Saturday and it seems to have brought manager Aaron Boone to his breaking point.
The Yankees suffered their 15th loss in their last 19 games Saturday in a 5-2 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays, leading to Boone’s frustrations pouring out of him when asked about his team’s prolonged skid at his postgame press conference.
“We got to play better. Period. And the great thing is, it’s right in front of us,” Boone said while slamming his hand on a table, as seen in a video tweeted out by ESPN’s Marly Rivera. “It’s right here, and we can fix it.”
Boone is obviously sick and tired of answering the same questions about the Yankees struggles and how he hasn’t been able to solve them yet.
“We can run away with this thing, and we got the dudes in there to do it. We got to do it,” Boone continued, per Rivera. “If we don’t score, tough to win. And I’ll answer these same questions, am I perplexed? Yeah, I am. We got to do better.”
With the loss to the Blue Jays, the Yankees hold the top spot in the American League East over Toronto by seven games. New York, who owns a 9-20 record since the All-Star break, had a 15 1/2 game lead just over a month ago.
The Yankees also made a bit of history with Saturday’s setback. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the Yankees have lost six consecutive series in a season for the first time since August 1995.
Boone isn’t the only person from an AL East team to have an outburst recently. Both Xander Bogaerts and Alex Cora showed their frustrations in a loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.