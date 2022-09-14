Apparently Bill Belichick Needed Reason Not To Trade Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

Everyone knows that Tom Brady and Bill Belichick put together an unprecedented run of success in their years together with the New England Patriots before eventually splitting in 2020. But according to Brady’s throwing coach Tom House, one half of that partnership was looking for an out long before the eventual divorce.

In an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” House shared a story where he claims Belichick once considered trading Brady.

“Walking by Belichick’s office one time when we had been out on the field throwing the football, Belichick called us in and said, ‘OK, tell me why I shouldn’t trade Tom Brady,’ ” House said. “And at this time I think Brady was (age) 37, 36? And I just said, ‘Well, Bill, the research shows that if Tom does what he’s supposed to do… there’s no reason he shouldn’t play until he’s 45.’ “

Given Belichick likely wouldn’t be looking to move on from Brady in 2014 when the Patriots won the Super Bowl, it’s safe to say this interaction happened in 2013 — Brady’s age-36 season. New England rolled out the likes of Kenbrell Thompkins, Aaron Dobson and Austin Collie at wide receiver that year, but Brady still led them to the playoffs with a 12-4 record. Despite the success, New England would go on to draft Jimmy Garoppolo in the second-round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

In the end, New England ended up winning three more Super Bowl titles after the alleged incident, but the question from Belichick still rings loudly for those wondering why Belichick would ever want to end the partnership.