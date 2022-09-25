Bruins Notes: Jakub Zboril Flashes In Return From ACL Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

The last time Jakub Zboril was on the ice in a game for the Boston Bruins, the defenseman tore his ACL.

Nearly 10 months after sustaining the injury that limited him to just 10 games in the 2021-22 season, Zboril was back in a Bruins uniform for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia Flyers and turned in a noticeable, standout effort in a 2-1 defeat at Wells Fargo Center.

The best news about Zboril is he didn’t look hindered by his injury, which occurred against the Nashville Predators on Dec. 2, and he had a burst to his play. Zboril was the clear leader in time on ice for either side, logging 25:05, providing another sign he is feeling healthy and could carry that kind of workload in the first game of the preseason.

Zboril did a little bit of everything as he blocked two shots, had two shots on net, and in the negative category, took an interference penalty late in the third period.

Zboril’s development and health will be a key storyline throughout the preseason for the Bruins. They will need the 25-year-old to step up, especially with top defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk dealing with their own recovery from injuries as the season begins.

Zboril was Boston’s top player on the ice Saturday and he showed flashes of being an impactful contributor last season before going down with the significant injury. Zboril also played in 42 games during the 2020-21 season, registering nine assists.

The Bruins certainly have confidence Zboril will be a legitimate factor in their lineup after signing him to a two-year extension worth just over $1.1 million at the end of last year.