Bruins Notes: Jakub Zboril Flashes In Return From ACL Injury

The last time Jakub Zboril was on the ice in a game for the Boston Bruins, the defenseman tore his ACL.
Nearly 10 months after sustaining the injury that limited him to just 10 games in the 2021-22 season, Zboril was back in a Bruins uniform for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia Flyers and turned in a noticeable, standout effort in a 2-1 defeat at Wells Fargo Center.
The best news about Zboril is he didn’t look hindered by his injury, which occurred against the Nashville Predators on Dec. 2, and he had a burst to his play. Zboril was the clear leader in time on ice for either side, logging 25:05, providing another sign he is feeling healthy and could carry that kind of workload in the first game of the preseason.
Zboril did a little bit of everything as he blocked two shots, had two shots on net, and in the negative category, took an interference penalty late in the third period.
Zboril’s development and health will be a key storyline throughout the preseason for the Bruins. They will need the 25-year-old to step up, especially with top defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk dealing with their own recovery from injuries as the season begins.
Zboril was Boston’s top player on the ice Saturday and he showed flashes of being an impactful contributor last season before going down with the significant injury. Zboril also played in 42 games during the 2020-21 season, registering nine assists.
The Bruins certainly have confidence Zboril will be a legitimate factor in their lineup after signing him to a two-year extension worth just over $1.1 million at the end of last year.
“Yeah, I am (excited), especially after getting injured and seeing that the team still believes in me, that’s a huge deal for me,” Zboril told reporters back in May.
Here are more notes from Saturday’s Bruins-Flyers game:
— Boston had no problems dropping the gloves as it got into two fights. Connor Carrick and A.J. Greer, who is a Boston University product, both got five for fighting — Greer also got a misconduct — against Wade Allison and Hayden Hogdson, respectively.
— The Bruins rested the majority of their regular players except for Jake DeBrusk and Nick Foligno. Both DeBrusk and Foligno finished as a minus-one and combined for five shots on net. They also led Bruins forwards in time on ice along with Oskar Steen.
— Johnny Beecher and Fabian Lysell, two of the Bruins top prospects and recent first-round picks, got an opportunity to make their case to be on Boston’s Opening Night roster. Beecher centered DeBrusk and Foligno on the top forward line and like his linemates, finished a minus-one. The 21-year-old Beecher, who was selected at No. 30 overall in 2019, did win 58% of the faceoffs he took.
Lysell, the No. 21 overall pick in 2021, joined Boston’s second line and put two shots on net, but couldn’t get any of his attempts to hit twine like he did during the Prospects Challenge last week. Both Beecher and Lysell saw time on the power play unit as well, but the unit disappointed with an 0-for-6 showing on the man-advantage.
— The Bruins continue their six-game preseason slate on Tuesday when they host the New York Rangers at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN+.