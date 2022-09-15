Celtics’ Marcus Smart Offers Cowboys Quarterback Assistance

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart revealed his athletic versatility, which reaches beyond the sport of basketball, on Wednesday.

When speaking with Rich Eisen during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Smart — a Dallas Cowboys fan — told Eisen that if necessary, the 28-year-old could suit up and fill a plethora of on-field roles for his favorite team.

Considering the current state of the Cowboys, this proposal couldn’t come at a better time.

“You wouldn’t believe me, I actually played football before I played basketball,” Smart told Eisen. “I actually played quarterback, wide receiver, safety. I played a couple of positions, but I could definitely play quarterback.”

During the Cowboys’ 19-3 Week 1 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right-thumb injury, which required surgery. As a result, the 29-year-old is expected to miss multiple weeks, however, he was not placed on injured reserve.

“I know my Cowboys ain’t doing too well,” Smart said. “I had it all. I could run fast, had the legs, I could read the defense, I was tall enough to see over my linemen. … I had it all.”

The Cowboys, who fell short during last season’s NFL wild card playoff round against the San Francisco 49ers, haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1995 — when Smart was less than 1-year-old.