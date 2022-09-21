Here’s What Happened To Aaron Judge’s 60th Home Run Ball

NESN Logo Sign In

The young fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 60th home run wasn’t going to put up a fight about giving it back.

Judge launched home run No. 60 on Tuesday night in the New York Yankees’ walk-off 9-8 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, making Judge one homer shy of the American League record.

Michael Kessler, the 20-year-old who ended up with Judge’s home run, happily handed the ball over to security without a fight.

“It hit the top of the bullpen, hit off someone’s hand, and I just reached and grabbed it and bear-hugged it,” Kessler told reporters, per ESPN’s Marly Rivera. “It wasn’t so much of a pile, I tried to get off to the side and get out of there as quick as possible.

“… I just wanted to give him a chance to give it back. That’s history. Any way I could give back to Judge, who has given so much to the organization, I just wanted to do my part.”

Kessler, who Rivera noted made a last-minute decision to attend Tuesday’s game, ended up getting a signed ball and a bat, as well.

Not bad for someone who originally wasn’t going to go to a game.