Here’s What Happened To Aaron Judge’s 60th Home Run Ball

The young fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 60th home run wasn’t going to put up a fight about giving it back.
Judge launched home run No. 60 on Tuesday night in the New York Yankees’ walk-off 9-8 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, making Judge one homer shy of the American League record.
Michael Kessler, the 20-year-old who ended up with Judge’s home run, happily handed the ball over to security without a fight.
“It hit the top of the bullpen, hit off someone’s hand, and I just reached and grabbed it and bear-hugged it,” Kessler told reporters, per ESPN’s Marly Rivera. “It wasn’t so much of a pile, I tried to get off to the side and get out of there as quick as possible.
“… I just wanted to give him a chance to give it back. That’s history. Any way I could give back to Judge, who has given so much to the organization, I just wanted to do my part.”
Kessler, who Rivera noted made a last-minute decision to attend Tuesday’s game, ended up getting a signed ball and a bat, as well.
Not bad for someone who originally wasn’t going to go to a game.
Judge looks to make history and hit his 61st home run Wednesday night in the finale against the Pirates. If he’s unable to reach the milestone, it then could happen against the Boston Red Sox when the rivals begin a series against one another Thursday night.